No. 4 North Carolina Tar Heels face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on 8-game win streak

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-5, 5-2 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (15-3, 7-0 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 North Carolina heads into a matchup against Wake Forest as winners of eight consecutive games.

The Tar Heels have gone 8-0 in home games. North Carolina is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Demon Deacons are 5-2 in conference play. Wake Forest has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Carolina makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Wake Forest has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Wake Forest has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is averaging 20.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Hunter Sallis is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Parker Friedrichsen is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 42.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 8-2, averaging 83.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

