No. 4 North Carolina faces Wake Forest, aims for 9th straight home win

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-5, 5-2 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (15-3, 7-0 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday,…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-5, 5-2 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (15-3, 7-0 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -8; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 North Carolina hosts Wake Forest trying to extend its eight-game home winning streak.

The Tar Heels are 8-0 on their home court. North Carolina leads the ACC with 27.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 7.5.

The Demon Deacons are 5-2 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest is 0-1 in one-possession games.

North Carolina averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Wake Forest allows. Wake Forest scores 11.8 more points per game (81.1) than North Carolina gives up (69.3).

The Tar Heels and Demon Deacons match up Monday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is averaging 20.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Tar Heels. Bacot is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Hunter Sallis is shooting 48.4% and averaging 17.7 points for the Demon Deacons. Parker Friedrichsen is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 42.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 8-2, averaging 83.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.