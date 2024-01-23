No. 4 Houston visits Khalifa and No. 21 BYU

Houston Cougars (16-2, 3-2 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (14-4, 2-3 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Houston Cougars (16-2, 3-2 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (14-4, 2-3 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 BYU takes on the No. 4 Houston Cougars after Aly Khalifa scored 21 points in BYU’s 85-78 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The BYU Cougars are 10-1 in home games. BYU ranks 52nd in college basketball averaging 12.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.8% from downtown. Trevin Knell leads the team averaging 2.9 makes while shooting 47.1% from 3-point range.

The Houston Cougars have gone 3-2 against Big 12 opponents. Houston averages 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 22.9 points per game.

BYU makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.2 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (34.3%). Houston averages 9.1 more points per game (73.9) than BYU allows (64.8).

The BYU Cougars and Houston Cougars face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxson Robinson is averaging 13.9 points for the BYU Cougars. Knell is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

LJ Cryer is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Houston Cougars, while averaging 15.2 points. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 13.3 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: BYU Cougars: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 39.8 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Houston Cougars: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 39.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.