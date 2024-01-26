No. 4 Houston takes on Kansas State after Cryer’s 23-point showing

Kansas State Wildcats (14-5, 4-2 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (17-2, 4-2 Big 12) Houston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kansas State Wildcats (14-5, 4-2 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (17-2, 4-2 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Houston hosts the Kansas State Wildcats after LJ Cryer scored 23 points in Houston’s 75-68 victory over the BYU Cougars.

The Cougars are 11-0 in home games. Houston scores 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 22.0 points per game.

The Wildcats are 4-2 in Big 12 play. Kansas State ranks eighth in the Big 12 scoring 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Cam Carter averaging 6.9.

Houston’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Kansas State allows. Kansas State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Houston gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cryer is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Cougars.

Arthur Kaluma is averaging 15.2 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 39.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.