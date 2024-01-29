No. 4 Houston faces Texas on 4-game win streak

Houston Cougars (18-2, 5-2 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (14-6, 3-4 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Houston Cougars (18-2, 5-2 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (14-6, 3-4 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Houston is looking to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory over Texas.

The Longhorns have gone 10-2 in home games. Texas ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 15.7 assists per game led by Max Abmas averaging 4.3.

The Cougars are 5-2 against Big 12 opponents. Houston scores 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 22.1 points per game.

Texas averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Houston allows. Houston averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Texas allows.

The Longhorns and Cougars face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas is averaging 17.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Longhorns. Dylan Disu is averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for Texas.

LJ Cryer is averaging 15.2 points for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 38.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.