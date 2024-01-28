No. 4 Houston faces Texas for conference matchup

Houston Cougars (18-2, 5-2 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (14-6, 3-4 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Cougars (18-2, 5-2 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (14-6, 3-4 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Houston plays Texas in Big 12 action Monday.

The Longhorns are 10-2 in home games. Texas has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars have gone 5-2 against Big 12 opponents. Houston ranks third in the Big 12 with 40.3 rebounds per game led by J’wan Roberts averaging 7.1.

Texas averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Houston gives up. Houston averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Texas gives up.

The Longhorns and Cougars match up Monday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Abmas is averaging 17.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Longhorns. Dylan Disu is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

LJ Cryer is shooting 40.7% and averaging 15.2 points for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 38.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points.

