No. 3 Kansas visits Oklahoma State following Dickinson’s 24-point game

Kansas Jayhawks (14-2, 2-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-8, 0-3 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -6.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Kansas visits the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Hunter Dickinson scored 24 points in Kansas’ 78-66 win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Cowboys are 7-3 in home games. Oklahoma State ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 15.1 assists per game led by Javon Small averaging 4.3.

The Jayhawks are 2-1 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas ranks second in college basketball with 20.9 assists per game led by Dajuan Harris averaging 7.0.

Oklahoma State scores 72.8 points, 6.5 more per game than the 66.3 Kansas allows. Kansas averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Oklahoma State gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Small is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 14.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Bryce Thompson is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Kevin McCullar is averaging 19.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jayhawks. Dickinson is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

