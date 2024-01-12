No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks host No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners (13-2, 1-1 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (13-2, 1-1 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oklahoma Sooners (13-2, 1-1 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (13-2, 1-1 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks host the No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners.

The Jayhawks have gone 8-0 at home. Kansas is eighth in the Big 12 scoring 78.5 points while shooting 50.7% from the field.

The Sooners are 1-1 against conference opponents. Oklahoma is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Kansas makes 50.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.4 percentage points higher than Oklahoma has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Oklahoma has shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 10.4 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

The Jayhawks and Sooners meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McCullar is shooting 48.5% and averaging 19.8 points for the Jayhawks. Johnny Furphy is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Javian McCollum averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Otega Oweh is shooting 58.3% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Sooners: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

