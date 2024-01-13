No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks host No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners (13-2, 1-1 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (13-2, 1-1 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Oklahoma Sooners (13-2, 1-1 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (13-2, 1-1 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks host the No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners.

The Jayhawks have gone 8-0 at home. Kansas is second in the Big 12 with 21.2 assists per game led by Dajuan Harris averaging 6.9.

The Sooners are 1-1 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Milos Uzan averaging 3.7.

Kansas averages 78.5 points, 14.2 more per game than the 64.3 Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma averages 14.7 more points per game (81.0) than Kansas gives up (66.3).

The Jayhawks and Sooners face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is averaging 18.9 points and 11.9 rebounds for the Jayhawks.

Uzan is averaging 8.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Sooners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Sooners: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

