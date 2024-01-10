No. 3 Kansas faces UCF following Dickinson’s 30-point showing

Kansas Jayhawks (13-1, 1-0 Big 12) at UCF Knights (9-4, 0-1 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Kansas Jayhawks (13-1, 1-0 Big 12) at UCF Knights (9-4, 0-1 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -7; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Kansas takes on the UCF Knights after Hunter Dickinson scored 30 points in Kansas’ 83-81 victory against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Knights have gone 7-2 in home games. UCF is ninth in the Big 12 with 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Jaylin Sellers averaging 6.9.

The Jayhawks are 1-0 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas averages 79.9 points while outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game.

UCF’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Kansas gives up. Kansas scores 14.7 more points per game (79.9) than UCF allows to opponents (65.2).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Johnson is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 13.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals.

Dickinson is averaging 19.4 points and 12.4 rebounds for the Jayhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 41.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 74.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

