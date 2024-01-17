No. 25 Texas Tech visits Roberts and No. 5 Houston

Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-2, 3-0 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (14-2, 1-2 Big 12) Houston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-2, 3-0 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (14-2, 1-2 Big 12)

Houston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -12.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Houston hosts the No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders after J’wan Roberts scored 20 points in Houston’s 68-67 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Cougars are 9-0 in home games. Houston averages 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 23.4 points per game.

The Red Raiders are 3-0 in conference matchups. Texas Tech ranks sixth in the Big 12 shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

Houston’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points above the 35.2% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is averaging 8.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Cougars. LJ Cryer is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

Pop Isaacs is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 16.4 points. Joe Toussaint is averaging 13.7 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 39.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points per game.

Red Raiders: 9-1, averaging 82.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.