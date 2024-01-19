No. 25 Texas Tech hosts No. 20 BYU following Johnson’s 28-point game

BYU Cougars (14-3, 2-2 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-3, 3-1 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

BYU Cougars (14-3, 2-2 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-3, 3-1 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 BYU visits the No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders after Spencer Johnson scored 28 points in BYU’s 87-72 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Red Raiders are 10-0 in home games. Texas Tech ranks sixth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.5 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Cougars are 2-2 against Big 12 opponents. BYU is ninth in college basketball with 42.4 rebounds per game led by Noah Waterman averaging 6.5.

Texas Tech averages 76.2 points, 12.6 more per game than the 63.6 BYU allows. BYU averages 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Texas Tech gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pop Isaacs is averaging 16.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Red Raiders. Kerwin Walton is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Dallin Hall is averaging 9.1 points and 4.6 assists for the Cougars. Trevin Knell is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 9-1, averaging 78.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 40.3 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

