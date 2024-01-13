No. 25 Texas plays West Virginia after Disu’s 33-point performance

Texas Longhorns (12-3, 1-1 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (5-10, 0-2 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Texas Longhorns (12-3, 1-1 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (5-10, 0-2 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -6; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Texas faces the West Virginia Mountaineers after Dylan Disu scored 33 points in Texas’ 74-73 win against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Mountaineers are 5-5 on their home court. West Virginia is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Longhorns are 1-1 against Big 12 opponents. Texas has a 10-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

West Virginia’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Texas gives up. Texas averages 6.4 more points per game (78.0) than West Virginia allows to opponents (71.6).

The Mountaineers and Longhorns face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Slazinski is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Mountaineers.

Max Abmas is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 17.1 points and 4.5 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.