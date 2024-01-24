No. 25 New Mexico visits San Jose State following Gorener’s 32-point performance

New Mexico Lobos (16-3, 4-2 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (8-10, 1-4 MWC) San Jose, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m.…

New Mexico Lobos (16-3, 4-2 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (8-10, 1-4 MWC)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -8; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts the No. 25 New Mexico Lobos after Tibet Gorener scored 32 points in San Jose State’s 85-82 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Spartans have gone 5-3 at home. San Jose State has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Lobos have gone 4-2 against MWC opponents. New Mexico is the MWC leader with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by JT Toppin averaging 5.0.

San Jose State makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). New Mexico has shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Anderson is averaging 12.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Gorener is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Jaelen House is scoring 15.1 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Lobos. Toppin is averaging 13.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Lobos: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 11.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

