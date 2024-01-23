No. 25 New Mexico visits San Jose State after Gorener’s 32-point showing

New Mexico Lobos (16-3, 4-2 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (8-10, 1-4 MWC) San Jose, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m.…

New Mexico Lobos (16-3, 4-2 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (8-10, 1-4 MWC)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State faces the No. 25 New Mexico Lobos after Tibet Gorener scored 32 points in San Jose State’s 85-82 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Spartans are 5-3 on their home court. San Jose State is seventh in the MWC scoring 75.3 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Lobos are 4-2 in conference play. New Mexico is third in the MWC with 15.7 assists per game led by Donovan Dent averaging 6.2.

San Jose State makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). New Mexico has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

The Spartans and Lobos match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Amey Jr. is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Gorener is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

JT Toppin is averaging 13.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Lobos: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 11.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

