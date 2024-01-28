No. 25 New Mexico hosts Lucas and Nevada

Nevada Wolf Pack (16-4, 3-3 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (17-3, 5-2 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST…

Nevada Wolf Pack (16-4, 3-3 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (17-3, 5-2 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -8.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays the No. 25 New Mexico Lobos after Jarod Lucas scored 28 points in Nevada’s 77-64 win over the Colorado State Rams.

The Lobos are 10-0 in home games. New Mexico scores 84.2 points and has outscored opponents by 14.7 points per game.

The Wolf Pack are 3-3 against MWC opponents. Nevada averages 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

New Mexico scores 84.2 points, 18.7 more per game than the 65.5 Nevada gives up. Nevada has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaelen House is shooting 39.5% and averaging 15.3 points for the Lobos. Mustapha Amzil is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Nick Davidson is averaging 10.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Lucas is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 10.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.