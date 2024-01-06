No. 25 Auburn visits Arkansas after Menifield’s 32-point performance

Auburn Tigers (11-2) at Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is…

Auburn Tigers (11-2) at Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts the No. 25 Auburn Tigers after Keyon Menifield scored 32 points in Arkansas’ 106-90 victory against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Razorbacks are 7-1 in home games. Arkansas is sixth in the SEC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Trevon Brazile averaging 4.8.

The Tigers are 0-1 on the road. Auburn is third in the SEC with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Johni Broome averaging 2.6.

Arkansas’ average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Auburn allows. Auburn scores 8.4 more points per game (84.8) than Arkansas gives up to opponents (76.4).

The Razorbacks and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalif Battle is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 14.3 points. Tramon Mark is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Broome is averaging 15.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and two blocks for the Tigers. Jaylin Williams is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 85.2 points, 40.4 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.