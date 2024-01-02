No. 25 Auburn hosts Pennsylvania following Williams’ 21-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (8-6) at Auburn Tigers (10-2) Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -21; over/under is…

Pennsylvania Quakers (8-6) at Auburn Tigers (10-2)

Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -21; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Auburn takes on the Pennsylvania Quakers after Jaylin Williams scored 21 points in Auburn’s 101-66 victory against the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Tigers have gone 6-0 at home. Auburn has a 10-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Quakers are 1-3 in road games. Pennsylvania is fourth in the Ivy League scoring 78.1 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

Auburn averages 84.6 points, 12.3 more per game than the 72.3 Pennsylvania allows. Pennsylvania averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Auburn gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aden Holloway is averaging 11.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Tigers. Johni Broome is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Sam Brown is shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, while averaging 11.4 points. Clark Slajchert is averaging 18.1 points over the past 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 84.7 points, 40.2 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Quakers: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.