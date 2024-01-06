No. 24 Gonzaga hosts San Diego after Turner’s 34-point game

San Diego Toreros (10-6, 0-1 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-4, 1-0 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

San Diego Toreros (10-6, 0-1 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-4, 1-0 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -20.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays the No. 24 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Deuce Turner scored 34 points in San Diego’s 81-70 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-1 at home. Gonzaga is second in the WCC with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Graham Ike averaging 3.3.

The Toreros are 0-1 in WCC play. San Diego has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Gonzaga makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than San Diego has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). San Diego has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hickman averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Anton Watson is shooting 53.2% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Turner is scoring 15.2 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Toreros. Wayne McKinney III is averaging 14.2 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 82.4 points, 40.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Toreros: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

