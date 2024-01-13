No. 24 Florida Atlantic hosts Lendeborg and UAB

UAB Blazers (10-5, 2-0 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (12-4, 2-1 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UAB Blazers (10-5, 2-0 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (12-4, 2-1 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits the No. 24 Florida Atlantic Owls after Yaxel Lendeborg scored 23 points in UAB’s 75-71 win over the South Florida Bulls.

The Owls are 5-1 in home games. Florida Atlantic is the top team in the AAC with 38.5 points in the paint led by Vladislav Goldin averaging 10.1.

The Blazers are 2-0 against AAC opponents. UAB leads the AAC with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Javian Davis averaging 3.7.

Florida Atlantic’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game UAB gives up. UAB scores 6.4 more points per game (77.3) than Florida Atlantic allows to opponents (70.9).

The Owls and Blazers meet Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnell Davis is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Owls. Goldin is averaging 14.2 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Eric Gaines is averaging 12.5 points, 4.8 assists and 2.6 steals for the Blazers. Lendeborg is averaging 15.4 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Blazers: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

