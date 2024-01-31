No. 24 Alabama visits Georgia following Melendez’s 35-point showing

Alabama Crimson Tide (14-6, 6-1 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (14-6, 4-3 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Alabama Crimson Tide (14-6, 6-1 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (14-6, 4-3 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -6; over/under is 165

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide after RJ Melendez scored 35 points in Georgia’s 102-98 overtime loss to the Florida Gators.

The Bulldogs are 11-1 in home games. Georgia has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Crimson Tide have gone 6-1 against SEC opponents. Alabama is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgia’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Alabama gives up. Alabama averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Georgia allows.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hill is averaging 9.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 14.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 37.0% over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Mark Sears is shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 20 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals. Rylan Griffen is shooting 50.6% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 83.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 87.2 points, 40.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.