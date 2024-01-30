No. 24 Alabama visits Georgia after Melendez’s 35-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (14-6, 6-1 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (14-6, 4-3 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama Crimson Tide (14-6, 6-1 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (14-6, 4-3 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia takes on the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide after RJ Melendez scored 35 points in Georgia’s 102-98 overtime loss to the Florida Gators.

The Bulldogs are 11-1 on their home court. Georgia averages 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Crimson Tide have gone 6-1 against SEC opponents. Alabama leads the SEC scoring 89.7 points per game while shooting 48.6%.

Georgia is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Alabama allows to opponents. Alabama has shot at a 48.6% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide face off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 13.4 points for the Bulldogs.

Mark Sears averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 20.0 points while shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 83.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 87.2 points, 40.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

