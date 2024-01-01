No. 23 Wisconsin hosts Iowa after Krikke’s 20-point outing

Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa faces the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers after Ben Krikke scored 20 points in Iowa’s 103-74 win against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Badgers have gone 6-1 at home. Wisconsin averages 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Hawkeyes are 0-2 against conference opponents. Iowa scores 87.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Wisconsin is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.1% Iowa allows to opponents. Iowa scores 22.9 more points per game (87.8) than Wisconsin gives up to opponents (64.9).

The Badgers and Hawkeyes square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Crowl is averaging 12.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Krikke is averaging 17 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Tony Perkins is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 85.0 points, 39.2 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

