No. 23 Providence’s Bryce Hopkins out for the season with torn left ACL

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence swingman Bryce Hopkins is out for the season with a torn left ACL suffered in the No. 23 Friars’ loss to Seton Hall on Wednesday night.

“We all feel for Bryce and his family in this difficult time,” Providence coach Kim English said in a statement on Thursday. “We will be with him throughout this process to help him come back stronger than ever. We ask that all of Friartown keeps Bryce and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Hopkins went down midway through the second half of the 61-57 loss and screamed in pain. He favored his left leg as he went to the locker room and an MRI on Thursday revealed the tear.

Hopkins is Providence’s second-leading scorer with 15.5 points per game and leads the team with 8.6 rebounds.

