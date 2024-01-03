No. 23 Providence hosts Seton Hall following Carter’s 24-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) at Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) at Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -7; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Providence plays the Seton Hall Pirates after Devin Carter scored 24 points in Providence’s 85-75 overtime win over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Friars are 10-0 on their home court. Providence is seventh in the Big East scoring 75.2 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Pirates are 1-1 in Big East play. Seton Hall averages 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

Providence’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Providence allows.

The Friars and Pirates square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Hopkins is averaging 16 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Friars. Carter is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Providence.

Jaden Bediako is averaging 9.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

