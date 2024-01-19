No. 22 Ole Miss visits Williams and No. 13 Auburn

Ole Miss Rebels (15-2, 2-2 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (15-2, 4-0 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ole Miss Rebels (15-2, 2-2 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (15-2, 4-0 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Auburn hosts the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels after Jaylin Williams scored 21 points in Auburn’s 80-65 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Tigers are 9-0 in home games. Auburn has a 12-2 record against teams over .500.

The Rebels are 2-2 against conference opponents. Ole Miss scores 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Auburn makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Ole Miss has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Donaldson is averaging 7.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Tigers. Williams is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Jaylen Murray is averaging 14.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Rebels. Matthew Murrell is averaging 19.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 87.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Rebels: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

