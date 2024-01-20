No. 22 Ole Miss plays No. 13 Auburn following Murray’s 23-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (15-2, 2-2 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (15-2, 4-0 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Ole Miss Rebels (15-2, 2-2 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (15-2, 4-0 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -13; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Ole Miss visits the No. 13 Auburn Tigers after Jaylen Murray scored 23 points in Ole Miss’ 89-80 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Tigers are 9-0 in home games. Auburn is 12-2 against opponents over .500.

The Rebels have gone 2-2 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss is eighth in the SEC allowing 70.6 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

Auburn scores 83.8 points, 13.2 more per game than the 70.6 Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aden Holloway is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.1 points and 3.3 assists. Jaylin Williams is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Matthew Murrell is averaging 17.4 points and 2.1 steals for the Rebels. Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 15.4 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 87.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Rebels: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.