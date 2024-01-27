No. 22 Florida Atlantic hosts Edwards and North Texas

North Texas Mean Green (12-6, 5-1 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (16-4, 6-1 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

North Texas Mean Green (12-6, 5-1 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (16-4, 6-1 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas takes on the No. 22 Florida Atlantic Owls after Jason Edwards scored 22 points in North Texas’ 68-66 victory against the SMU Mustangs.

The Owls are 7-1 in home games. Florida Atlantic is the top team in the AAC averaging 38.5 points in the paint. Vladislav Goldin leads the Owls scoring 10.0.

The Mean Green are 5-1 in AAC play. North Texas is ninth in the AAC with 36.8 rebounds per game led by Robert Allen averaging 8.2.

Florida Atlantic averages 83.4 points, 24.7 more per game than the 58.7 North Texas allows. North Texas averages 67.5 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 72.2 Florida Atlantic allows to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnell Davis is averaging 18.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Edwards is shooting 42.3% and averaging 17.0 points for the Mean Green. Aaron Scott is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 65.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.