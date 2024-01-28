No. 22 Florida Atlantic hosts Edwards and North Texas

North Texas Mean Green (12-6, 5-1 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (16-4, 6-1 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

North Texas Mean Green (12-6, 5-1 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (16-4, 6-1 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -10; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas visits the No. 22 Florida Atlantic Owls after Jason Edwards scored 22 points in North Texas’ 68-66 victory over the SMU Mustangs.

The Owls have gone 7-1 in home games. Florida Atlantic leads the AAC with 38.5 points in the paint led by Vladislav Goldin averaging 10.0.

The Mean Green are 5-1 in conference games. North Texas ranks fifth in the AAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Allen averaging 3.4.

Florida Atlantic averages 83.4 points, 24.7 more per game than the 58.7 North Texas allows. North Texas averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Florida Atlantic gives up.

The Owls and Mean Green match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Greenlee is averaging 7.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Owls. Johnell Davis is averaging 21.9 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 51.7% over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Allen is averaging six points and 8.2 rebounds for the Mean Green. Edwards is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 65.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

