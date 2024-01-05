No. 21 Wisconsin hosts Nebraska after Tominaga’s 28-point performance

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays the No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers after Keisei Tominaga scored 28 points in Nebraska’s 86-70 victory against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Badgers are 7-1 in home games. Wisconsin is seventh in the Big Ten with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Tyler Wahl averaging 8.2.

The Cornhuskers are 2-1 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 78.2 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

Wisconsin averages 74.8 points, 9.0 more per game than the 65.8 Nebraska gives up. Nebraska averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Wisconsin gives up.

The Badgers and Cornhuskers meet Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Storr is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Badgers. Max Klesmit is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Tominaga is scoring 14.0 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Cornhuskers. Brice Williams is averaging 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

