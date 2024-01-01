No. 21 Texas hosts Wilson and UT Arlington

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6, 1-1 WAC) at Texas Longhorns (10-2) Austin, Texas; Monday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns…

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6, 1-1 WAC) at Texas Longhorns (10-2)

Austin, Texas; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -18.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington visits the No. 21 Texas Longhorns after Shemar Wilson scored 20 points in UT Arlington’s 78-52 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Longhorns have gone 8-0 at home. Texas averages 79.2 points and has outscored opponents by 14.7 points per game.

The Mavericks are 0-5 in road games. UT Arlington leads the WAC with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Wilson averaging 3.6.

Texas makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than UT Arlington has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). UT Arlington averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Texas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Abmas averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Tyrese Hunter is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Texas.

Wilson is shooting 53.8% and averaging 13.8 points for the Mavericks. DaJuan Gordon is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

