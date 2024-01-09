No. 21 Clemson visits Virginia Tech following Pedulla’s 26-point outing

Clemson Tigers (11-3, 1-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (9-5, 1-2 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Clemson Tigers (11-3, 1-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (9-5, 1-2 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts the No. 21 Clemson Tigers after Sean Pedulla scored 26 points in Virginia Tech’s 77-74 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Hokies are 7-0 in home games. Virginia Tech has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers have gone 1-2 against ACC opponents. Clemson is sixth in the ACC scoring 80.3 points per game and is shooting 48.4%.

Virginia Tech makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Clemson has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Clemson scores 13.4 more points per game (80.3) than Virginia Tech gives up (66.9).

The Hokies and Tigers square off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lynn Kidd is scoring 15.3 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Hokies. Hunter Cattoor is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

PJ Hall is averaging 19.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Tigers. Joseph Girard III is averaging 16.1 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 39.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.