No. 21 Clemson takes on Boston College, looks to break 3-game slide

Boston College Eagles (10-5, 1-3 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (11-4, 1-3 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Clemson aims to stop its three-game slide when the Tigers take on Boston College.

The Tigers are 6-1 on their home court. Clemson scores 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Eagles are 1-3 in ACC play. Boston College scores 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

Clemson scores 79.7 points, 7.0 more per game than the 72.7 Boston College allows. Boston College has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

The Tigers and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Girard III is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.8 points and 3.7 assists. PJ Hall is averaging 17.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Quinten Post is scoring 16.9 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Eagles. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

