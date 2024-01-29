No. 20 Texas Tech visits TCU following Nelson’s 30-point showing

Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-3, 5-1 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (15-5, 4-3 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday,…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-3, 5-1 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (15-5, 4-3 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU hosts the No. 20 Texas Tech Red Raiders after Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 30 points in TCU’s 105-102 overtime victory over the Baylor Bears.

The Horned Frogs have gone 9-1 in home games. TCU ranks third in the Big 12 with 18.1 assists per game led by Avery Anderson III averaging 3.8.

The Red Raiders are 5-1 in conference matchups. Texas Tech has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TCU averages 83.6 points, 16.4 more per game than the 67.2 Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

The Horned Frogs and Red Raiders square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Miller is averaging 16.8 points and six rebounds for the Horned Frogs.

Pop Isaacs averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Red Raiders: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

