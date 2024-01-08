No. 20 Texas takes on Cincinnati following Hunter’s 20-point game

Texas Longhorns (11-3, 0-1 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas Longhorns (11-3, 0-1 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (12-2, 1-0 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Texas plays the Cincinnati Bearcats after Tyrese Hunter scored 20 points in Texas’ 78-67 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Bearcats have gone 10-0 in home games. Cincinnati is second in the Big 12 with 28.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Aziz Bandaogo averaging 7.0.

The Longhorns are 0-1 in Big 12 play. Texas ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Dillon Mitchell averaging 2.5.

Cincinnati makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Texas has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Viktor Lakhin is scoring 13.9 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bearcats.

Max Abmas is averaging 17.2 points and 4.4 assists for the Longhorns.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 8-2, averaging 80.1 points, 44.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

