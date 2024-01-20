No. 20 BYU faces No. 25 Texas Tech following Johnson’s 28-point game

BYU Cougars (14-3, 2-2 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-3, 3-1 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

BYU Cougars (14-3, 2-2 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-3, 3-1 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -1; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 BYU visits the No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders after Spencer Johnson scored 28 points in BYU’s 87-72 victory against the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Red Raiders have gone 10-0 at home. Texas Tech scores 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The Cougars are 2-2 against conference opponents. BYU is ninth in college basketball with 42.4 rebounds per game. Noah Waterman leads the Cougars with 6.5.

Texas Tech makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than BYU has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). BYU averages 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Texas Tech gives up.

The Red Raiders and Cougars meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pop Isaacs is shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 16.2 points and 3.1 assists. Joe Toussaint is averaging 12.8 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Jaxson Robinson is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Trevin Knell is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 9-1, averaging 78.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 40.3 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.