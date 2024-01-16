No. 20 BYU Cougars face the No. 24 Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Cyclones (13-3, 2-1 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (13-3, 1-2 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Iowa State Cyclones (13-3, 2-1 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (13-3, 1-2 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 24 Iowa State Cyclones visit the No. 20 BYU Cougars.

The Cougars have gone 9-1 in home games. BYU leads college basketball averaging 12.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.0% from deep. Trevin Knell leads the team averaging 2.9 makes while shooting 47.0% from 3-point range.

The Cyclones are 2-1 in Big 12 play. Iowa State ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tamin Lipsey averaging 4.3.

BYU makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Iowa State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game BYU gives up.

The Cougars and Cyclones square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Waterman is averaging 10 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Cougars.

Lipsey is averaging 14.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.4 steals for the Cyclones.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 40.1 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

