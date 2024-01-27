No. 2 Purdue visits Rutgers after Omoruyi’s 22-point showing

Purdue Boilermakers (18-2, 7-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-8, 2-5 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

Purdue Boilermakers (18-2, 7-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-8, 2-5 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers takes on the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers after Clifford Omoruyi scored 22 points in Rutgers’ 86-63 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 9-1 at home. Rutgers is third in the Big Ten with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Omoruyi averaging 3.1.

The Boilermakers are 7-2 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Rutgers is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 40.5% Purdue allows to opponents. Purdue averages 19.3 more points per game (85.8) than Rutgers allows (66.5).

The Scarlet Knights and Boilermakers square off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aundre Hyatt is shooting 39.1% and averaging 12.2 points for the Scarlet Knights. Mawot Mag is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Zach Edey is scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 11.4 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Lance Jones is averaging 14.4 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 41.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 85.9 points, 41.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

