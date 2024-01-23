No. 2 Purdue hosts Michigan following Edey’s 30-point game

Michigan Wolverines (7-11, 2-5 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (17-2, 6-2 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Michigan Wolverines (7-11, 2-5 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (17-2, 6-2 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -17.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Purdue hosts the Michigan Wolverines after Zach Edey scored 30 points in Purdue’s 84-70 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Boilermakers are 9-0 in home games. Purdue ranks eighth in college basketball with 18.8 assists per game led by Braden Smith averaging 7.2.

The Wolverines have gone 2-5 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

Purdue makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). Michigan scores 9.9 more points per game (79.3) than Purdue allows (69.4).

The Boilermakers and Wolverines face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Boilermakers. Edey is averaging 22.9 points and 11.7 rebounds while shooting 62.5% over the past 10 games for Purdue.

Dug McDaniel is averaging 17.4 points and 5.1 assists for the Wolverines. Terrance Williams II is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 85.2 points, 40.5 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 77.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

