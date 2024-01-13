No. 2 Houston takes on TCU following Sharp’s 20-point showing

Houston Cougars (14-1, 1-1 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (12-3, 1-1 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Houston Cougars (14-1, 1-1 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (12-3, 1-1 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston plays the TCU Horned Frogs after Emanuel Sharp scored 20 points in Houston’s 57-53 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Horned Frogs are 8-0 in home games. TCU is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars are 1-1 against conference opponents. Houston averages 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 25.0 points per game.

TCU makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 14.7 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (34.6%). Houston has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

The Horned Frogs and Cougars face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Miller is averaging 17 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Horned Frogs. Jameer Nelson Jr. is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LJ Cryer is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Sharp is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.3 points, 39.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.0 points.

