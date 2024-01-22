No. 19 TCU visits Oklahoma State for conference matchup

TCU Horned Frogs (13-5, 2-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-10, 0-5 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

TCU Horned Frogs (13-5, 2-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-10, 0-5 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts No. 19 TCU in a matchup of Big 12 teams.

The Cowboys have gone 7-4 in home games. Oklahoma State is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Horned Frogs are 2-3 against Big 12 opponents. TCU leads college basketball with 22.1 fast break points per game.

Oklahoma State is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.3% TCU allows to opponents. TCU has shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

The Cowboys and Horned Frogs meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is averaging 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 13.5 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the past 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Trey Tennyson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc. Emanuel Miller is shooting 46.6% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

