No. 19 TCU visits Cincinnati after Skillings’ 24-point game

TCU Horned Frogs (13-3, 2-1 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (12-4, 1-2 Big 12) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

TCU Horned Frogs (13-3, 2-1 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (12-4, 1-2 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -3; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati takes on the No. 19 TCU Horned Frogs after Dan Skillings Jr. scored 24 points in Cincinnati’s 62-59 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Bearcats have gone 10-1 at home. Cincinnati scores 79.4 points while outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game.

The Horned Frogs have gone 2-1 against Big 12 opponents. TCU ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 38.9 rebounds per game led by Emanuel Miller averaging 5.9.

Cincinnati averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.0 per game TCU allows. TCU averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Cincinnati gives up.

The Bearcats and Horned Frogs face off Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Viktor Lakhin is scoring 13.6 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bearcats. Skillings is averaging 10.7 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cincinnati.

Miller is averaging 16.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Trey Tennyson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 43.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.