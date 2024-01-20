No. 19 TCU puts home win streak on the line against No. 24 Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones (13-4, 2-2 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (13-4, 2-2 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2…

Iowa State Cyclones (13-4, 2-2 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (13-4, 2-2 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -4; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 TCU will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Horned Frogs play No. 24 Iowa State.

The Horned Frogs have gone 9-0 at home. TCU ranks third in the Big 12 with 18.9 assists per game led by Avery Anderson III averaging 3.8.

The Cyclones are 2-2 in Big 12 play. Iowa State ranks third in the Big 12 scoring 38.9 points per game in the paint led by Robert Jones averaging 7.1.

TCU makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.7 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Iowa State has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

The Horned Frogs and Cyclones face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Tennyson is shooting 48.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 8.8 points. Emanuel Miller is shooting 45.5% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

Tamin Lipsey is averaging 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.4 steals for the Cyclones. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 38.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.