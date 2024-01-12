No. 19 San Diego State visits New Mexico after LeDee’s 31-point game

San Diego State Aztecs (14-2, 3-0 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (13-3, 1-2 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

San Diego State Aztecs (14-2, 3-0 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (13-3, 1-2 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 San Diego State visits the New Mexico Lobos after Jaedon LeDee scored 31 points in San Diego State’s 81-78 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Lobos are 8-0 on their home court. New Mexico averages 82.3 points and has outscored opponents by 14.0 points per game.

The Aztecs have gone 3-0 against MWC opponents. San Diego State has a 4-0 record in one-possession games.

New Mexico makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). San Diego State has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Dent is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LeDee is shooting 57.4% and averaging 22.0 points for the Aztecs. Micah Parrish is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.