No. 19 James Madison visits Crowley and Southern Miss

James Madison Dukes (14-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -7.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts the No. 19 James Madison Dukes after Austin Crowley scored 25 points in Southern Miss’ 79-73 win over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Golden Eagles are 4-1 on their home court. Southern Miss ranks ninth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 37.2 rebounds. Victor Hart leads the Golden Eagles with 5.7 boards.

The Dukes are 3-0 in conference games. James Madison scores 90.1 points and has outscored opponents by 18.9 points per game.

Southern Miss’ average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game James Madison allows. James Madison has shot at a 49.4% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Southern Miss have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Dukes square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crowley is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 15.4 points and 3.1 assists. Hart is shooting 49.0% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games for Southern Miss.

Terrence Edwards is scoring 17.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Dukes. T.J. Bickerstaff is averaging 16 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Dukes: 10-0, averaging 88.6 points, 41.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

