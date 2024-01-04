No. 19 James Madison takes on Louisiana following Bickerstaff’s 21-point game

James Madison Dukes (13-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

James Madison Dukes (13-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -5.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 James Madison visits the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after T.J. Bickerstaff scored 21 points in James Madison’s 82-65 win over the Texas State Bobcats.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 4-0 in home games. Louisiana has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Dukes are 2-0 in conference games. James Madison leads the Sun Belt with 17.5 assists. Michael Green III paces the Dukes with 4.8.

Louisiana scores 77.1 points, 5.1 more per game than the 72.0 James Madison gives up. James Madison averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Louisiana gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Julien is averaging 18.6 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kentrell Garnett is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Green is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 11.2 points and 4.8 assists. Bickerstaff is shooting 69.2% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Dukes: 10-0, averaging 89.4 points, 39.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

