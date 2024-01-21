No. 18 Ohio State tops No. 2 Iowa in OT; Clark OK after getting knockdown by fan postgame

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cotie McMahon had a career-high 33 points and 12 rebounds as No. 18 Ohio State rallied…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cotie McMahon had a career-high 33 points and 12 rebounds as No. 18 Ohio State rallied to stun No. 2 Iowa 100-92 in overtime on Sunday, despite 45 points from Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark.

The Buckeyes (15-3, 6-1) trailed by as many as 12 points in regulation but forced the extra period, tied at 83

Clark scored all of Iowa’s nine overtime points. A 3-pointer from Rebeka Mikulasikova gave Ohio State a six-point lead with 1:14 left in overtime. A basket by McMahon and four late free throws from Jacy Sheldon sealed with win and fans streamed out of the stands to celebrate.

Clark and a fan collided on the court, knocking her to the floor.

The Buckeyes win snapped a 15-game win streak for the Hawkeyes (18-2, 7-1 Big Ten).

No. 4 NORTH CAORLINA STATE 72, DUKE 57

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored a career-high 33 points and North Carolina State got 24 points off turnovers to beat Duke.

The 5-foot-9 junior guard made 12 of 20 shots, including three 3-pointers, to go with eight rebounds. Her effort, along with N.C. State capitalizing on Duke’s turnovers, helped the Wolfpack (16-2, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) regroup from a loss at Miami on Thursday.

James set her new personal high with three straight free throws with 6:13 left in the game after the Blue Devils (12-6, 4-3) had trimmed a 23-point deficit to 62-49.

No. 23 NORTH CAROLINA 79, No. 13 LOUISVILLE 68

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 23 points, 10 in a pivotal third quarter, Alyssa Ustby had a double-double with a career-high seven blocks, and North Carolina handed Louisville its first Atlantic Coast Conference loss.

Kelly scored 11 points in the third quarter, nine from the foul line, as the Tar Heels (14-5, 6-1 ACC) who ar off to their best ACC start since 2013, broke away from a halftime time to take a 60-49 lead into the fourth quarter. Louisville was 5 of 10 shooting with five turnovers, four of the giveaways coming in the last six minutes when the Cardinals were held to three free throws.

Kelly had five free throws in an 11-0 run that turned a two-point deficit into a 56-47 lead.

Myla Harris scored 16 points for the Cardinals (16-3, 5-1). Oliva Cochran and Jayda Curry both added 14.

No. 14 VIRGINIA TECH 74, CLEMSON 62

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) —- Elizabeth Kitley scored 31 points, the 10th 30-point game of her career, and No. 14 Virginia Tech ended a two-game losing streak with a win over Clemson.

Kitley had 22 points on 11-of-13 shooting in the second half as the Hokies finally overcame the absence of point guard Georgia Amoore.

Matila Ekh hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points for the Hokies (14-4, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

VIRGINIA 91, No. 15 FLORIDA STATE 87

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Kymora Johnson scored a career-high 35 points with seven rebounds and six assists, leading Virginia to an upset of Florida State.

Johnson, a freshman averaging 12.2 points per game, made 14 of 20 shots with 3 of 7 from 3-point range and went 4 for 5 from the free-throw line as Virginia (9-9, 1-6 ACC) picked up its first ACC win of the season.

After falling behind 56-48 in the third quarter, Virginia outscored Florida State 17-9 to finish the period and 26-22 in the fourth. Johnson led the rally with 19 of those final 43 points for the Cavaliers.

Ta’Niya Latson scored 22 and had six assists for Florida State (14-6, 5-3).

No. 16 INDIANA 74, PURDUE 68

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Chloe Moore-McNeil and Sara Scalia both had 20 points and Makenzie Holmes scored seven of her 15 in the fourth quarter to help Indiana fend off Purdue.

Scalia made 7 of 15 shots, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range for the Hoosiers (16-2, 7-1 Big Ten Conference), adding four rebounds and three assists.

Caitlyn Harper had 18 points to top the Boilermakers (9-9, 2-5), who have lost four in a row. Mary Ashley Stevenson and Roshunda Jones both scored 13.

No. 19 NOTRE DAME 75, WAKE FOREST 66

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 21 points, Sonia Citron added 18 and Notre Dame handed Wake Forest its seventh-straight loss.

Maddy Westbeld and KK Bransford both had 10 points for the Fighting Irish (14-3, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Anna DeWolfe and Kylee Watson added eight apiece. Notre Dame was 10 of 18 (56%) from 3-point range and shot 52% overall. Citron had four 3s and Hidalgo three.

Malaya Cowles had 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting for the Demon Deacons (4-15, 0-7). Alyssa Andres added 10 points.

No. 21 CREIGHTON 63, VILLANOVA 49

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Morgan Maly had 24 points and 13 rebounds, Emma Ronsiek scored 19 points and Creighton defeated Villanova, snapping the Wildcats’ five-game Big East Conference winning streak.

Creighton (14-3, 5-2 Big East) led 43-32 through three quarters. The teams traded baskets for much of the fourth quarter until a 3-pointer by Lauren Jensen gave the Bluejays a 14-point lead with less than three minutes remaining. A couple of minutes later, Jensen’s layup put Creighton up 61-45 entering the final minute.

Lucy Olsen scored 29 points on 12-for-29 shooting for Villanova (12-6).

