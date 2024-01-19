No. 18 Creighton visits Seton Hall following Dawes’ 21-point performance

Creighton Bluejays (13-5, 4-3 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (13-5, 6-1 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Creighton Bluejays (13-5, 4-3 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (13-5, 6-1 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall faces the No. 18 Creighton Bluejays after Al-Amir Dawes scored 21 points in Seton Hall’s 80-65 victory against the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Pirates have gone 9-1 in home games. Seton Hall is sixth in the Big East in team defense, giving up 68.7 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Bluejays are 4-3 in conference matchups. Creighton ranks second in the Big East allowing 65.4 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

Seton Hall’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Creighton allows. Creighton has shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

The Pirates and Bluejays meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadary Richmond is averaging 16.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Pirates. Dawes is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Baylor Scheierman averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 16.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks over the past 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

