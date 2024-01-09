No. 18 BYU visits No. 14 Baylor after Knell’s 27-point game

BYU Cougars (12-2, 0-1 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

BYU Cougars (12-2, 0-1 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (12-2, 1-0 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -2.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 BYU plays the No. 14 Baylor Bears after Trevin Knell scored 27 points in BYU’s 71-60 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Bears have gone 8-0 in home games. Baylor is 9-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cougars are 0-1 in conference matchups. BYU is sixth in college basketball scoring 88.2 points per game while shooting 48.1%.

Baylor averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 5.2 per game BYU allows. BYU scores 18.8 more points per game (88.2) than Baylor gives up (69.4).

The Bears and Cougars square off Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobe Walter averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Rayj Dennis is averaging 14.2 points and 6.2 assists over the past 10 games for Baylor.

Jaxson Robinson is averaging 15.2 points for the Cougars. Knell is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 87.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 85.3 points, 41.9 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.