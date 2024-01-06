No. 18 Baylor visits Oklahoma State after Walter’s 23-point game

Baylor Bears (11-2) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -5.5; over/under…

Baylor Bears (11-2) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Baylor plays the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Ja’Kobe Walter scored 23 points in Baylor’s 98-79 win against the Cornell Big Red.

The Cowboys have gone 7-2 in home games. Oklahoma State is eighth in the Big 12 with 16.7 assists per game led by Javon Small averaging 4.9.

The Bears play their first true road game after going 11-2 with a 3-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Baylor is seventh in the Big 12 with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Yves Missi averaging 3.3.

Oklahoma State averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Baylor allows. Baylor has shot at a 52.6% clip from the field this season, 11.7 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

The Cowboys and Bears meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Small is averaging 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Cowboys. Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Walter is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bears. Jalen Bridges is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 39.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 89.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.